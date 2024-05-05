Dhanush stuck in stinking garbage dump for hours?

Tamil star Dhanush proved his acting caliber in films like ‘Asuran’ and ‘Captain Miller’ and is known for his realistic performances. “Dhanush is truly a passionate actor. He didn’t mind standing for more than 10 hours close to a garbage dump yard in Mumbai for his upcoming film ‘Kubera’ in which he plays a low-key role,” says a source who adds, “Director Sekhar Kammula who is also known for his realistic filmmaking wanted to shoot an important scene close to the dump yard to showcase the pain of his hero in adverse and stinking conditions. Without batting an eyelid, Dhanush agreed to shoot the scene and both actor and director didn’t even wear masks and just kept shooting for over 12 hours and captured a realistic and heart-touching episode,’ he adds.

No doubt, Dhanush who also bagged a national award for his acting in ‘Aadukulam’ is known for breathing life into characters in terms of looks, body language, and subtle performances. “Audience will witness a new avatar of Dhanush in Kubera which is being designed as a pan-India movie,” he adds. Even director Sekhar Kammula who is known for soft love stories like ‘Love Story’ and ‘Fidaa’ is exploring a new genre and trying his hand in an action-adventure. “Sekhar Kammula wanted to do something away from his regular films and drafted this exciting and anger-driven story to showcase his versatility,” he points out.

The makers also released the first look of seasoned star Nagarjuna from the film and it received a good response.