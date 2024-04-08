Dhanush, Aishwarya File for Divorce at Chennai Family Court

CHENNAI:According to reports, national award-winning actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth have filed for divorce. The duo was one of the prominent couples in Kollywood and Tamil Nadu. This development has come two years after they announced their separation.









The estranged pair began their divorce proceedings at the Chennai family court. The former couple filed the petition under Section 13 B, which means divorce by mutual consent. The court will be considering their case soon, added reports.Dhanush and Aishwarya have been living separately for two years. The ‘Vaathi' star announced their separation on Twitter. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents, and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwarya and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love,'.Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy shooting for his Telugu film 'Kubera ' and is working with renowned Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, where Nagarjuna dons a special role. Earlier, he joined hands with another Telugu director Venky Atluri, and tasted success with 'Vaathi'.