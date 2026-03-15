Chinmayi Slams Kamal Haasan For Praising Vairamuthu

Playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada has criticised Kamal Haasan for congratulating poet-lyricist Vairamuthu on winning the Jnanpith Award, India’s most prestigious literary honour. Chinmayi, who accused Vairamuthu of molestation in 2018, took to social media to express her disappointment, saying that men in power often stand by their own despite the trauma faced by women.

Kamal Haasan had praised Vairamuthu, calling him a friend and expressing pride in his achievement. Responding to the message, Chinmayi pointed out that Vairamuthu has faced sexual harassment allegations from multiple women. She questioned the decision to celebrate someone facing such accusations, calling it disheartening for women who had spoken out.

Chinmayi also recalled that Vairamuthu had declined the ONV Literary Award in 2021 following backlash over the allegations. She further claimed that after speaking out against him, she was allegedly sidelined from singing and dubbing opportunities in Tamil cinema, and said several other women, too, had paid a price for sharing their experiences.

The issue has triggered a debate on social media, with many discussing whether public figures facing such allegations should continue to be honoured.