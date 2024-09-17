DTamil Channel Revamped

Warner Bros. Discovery unveils exciting news for its Tamil-speaking fanbase with a major revamp of DTamil, its dedicated channel catering to this audience. In its new avatar, DTamil will feature Hollywood blockbusters from the Warner Bros. catalog, top global superhero shows, beloved classics, and its signature non-fiction programming. This strategic initiative reinforces Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to delivering the best global content in Indian languages, positioning DTamil as the premier destination for dubbed Hollywood entertainment.

Starting Monday, 16th September, the revamped DTamil channel will be teeming with a rich cinematic lineup, including classic gems of megahit stars such as Jackie Chan’s most iconic movie collection, Keanu Reeves’s iconic Matrix saga and film ‘Constantine’, Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Green Lantern’, and Arnold Schwarznegger’s ‘Collateral Damage’ to Natalie Portman’s cult classic ‘V for Vendetta’, and other fan favorites such as Ninja Assassin, The Legends of Tarzan and Poseidon. The movie library is tailored to resonate with the Tamil viewers and will bring #SemmaHollywoodCinema to the personal screens of entertainment enthusiasts in the region.

Expressing his excitement, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, remarked, “By bringing captivating Hollywood stories and offering hit global movies and TV shows to the Tamil cinema-loving audience, we are proud to deliver a robust blockbuster slate with Warner Bros. catalogue gems, now with a brand-new flavor in language of their choice. By presenting engaging content tailored to diverse audience preferences, the revamped DTamil channel is poised to deliver premier global entertainment. We are committed to enhancing the daily viewing experience for our Tamil- audience, offering a rich mix of cinema and valuable viewing options.”

This new offering will feature four unique key programming strands that will host movies of varied genres under them. Hollywood Saravedi for Creature-Feature/Horror/ Action, Matinee Magic @3PM for Action and Comedy, Blockbuster Kondattam for Back-to-Back Action Drama/Comedy, and Superhero Sagasangal for some Superhero Action/Drama, which will bring together the family for a shared Hollywood movie viewing experience.

DTamil is set to enhance its lineup by introducing globally popular superhero series—The Flash, Supernatural, DC Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow—dubbed in Tamil for the first time, offering an immersive experience for viewers. The channel will also feature local original productions from discovery+ and Discovery Channel, including Star vs Food: India, Star vs Food: Malaysia, Selena + Restaurant, In The Eye of the Storm, and Ghost Brothers: Lights Out S2.