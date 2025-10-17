Bison Is a Film Born Out of Pure Instinct: Producer Aditi Anand

A day before Bison hit theatres, producer Aditi Anand seemed calm but quietly thrilled. This is a film she believed in deeply from the moment she heard the story. “Bison is a film born out of pure instinct,” she says, her eyes lighting up with the energy of a long creative journey coming full circle. “There are some stories that you don’t chase—they find you. This was one of them.”

Bison marks Aditi’s foray into Tamil cinema as a producer. Known for backing stories that are powerful, textured, and emotionally resonant, she says this particular project stood out for its rawness. “It isn’t a glossy film—it’s a lived reality for many. That’s what drew me to it.”





Aditi remembers the first narration vividly. It wasn’t just the script—it was the mood, the silences between words, the grit of the world it was set in. “I could see the frames in my head as the story unfolded. That’s when I knew I had to be a part of this.”

Set against a rural Tamil backdrop, ‘Bison’ is both personal and political—a layered narrative that touches upon identity, survival, and resilience. “It’s a story rooted in the soil, but it carries universal emotions. You don’t need to speak Tamil to understand what it’s saying. You just need to feel it.”





What made this project even more exciting for her was its ability to speak without shouting. “There’s a quiet strength to this film. It doesn’t preach. It just shows you a world, and lets you decide what to take away from it,” she says.

Venturing into Tamil cinema wasn’t a calculated business move, Aditi insists. It was pure creative instinct. “As a producer, I don’t think of language first. I think of the heartbeat of the story. And this heartbeat was unmistakably strong.” She also points out that the filmmaking process itself was a deeply collaborative one. The director, cast, and crew brought their lived experiences to the screen. “I wanted to create a space where everyone could feel ownership of the story. That’s when magic happens.”





In today’s world of OTT premieres, releasing a film theatrically takes both courage and conviction. Aditi acknowledges the shift but remains steadfast in her belief in the big screen. “There are some stories that deserve to be felt in a dark theatre, with people around you reacting at the same time. Bison is one of them.”

For her, the cinematic experience is not just about visuals—it’s about energy. “When you sit in a theatre and feel an entire room breathe with the film, you remember why cinema matters.” For Aditi, moving into Tamil cinema felt natural, not alien. “Good stories don’t belong to one language. They belong to whoever is willing to listen.” She hopes Bison reaches audiences far beyond Tamil Nadu. “I would love for people from every corner to find a piece of themselves in this film.”





Her approach as a producer is to let stories retain their core essence while amplifying their reach. “I never want to dilute a story to make it more ‘accessible’. I believe the authenticity is what travels the farthest.”

Even as Bison begins its theatrical run, Aditi is already thinking ahead—but not rushing. “Each film is like a living being. You have to give it time, nurture it, let it grow. Right now, my entire energy is with Bison.” What’s next might be another language, another story—but it will certainly be something that stirs something in her. “I will only produce a film if it makes my heart race. That’s my only rule.”





As the conversation winds down, Aditi pauses for a moment, almost reflective. “There’s something incredibly grounding about bringing a story to life. And when it reaches people—it’s like letting go of something you love, hoping the world will embrace it the same way.”

With Bison now out in theatres, it’s clear this is more than just another film for her. It’s a roar from the heart—a story that found its way to her, and now to the world.



