Actor Madhavan Issues Fraud Alert, Cautions Fans

Kollywood actor R. Madhavan has warned his fans about a fraudulent social media account impersonating him. The actor issued a fraud alert and clarified that the account has no connection to him or his team.

In a post, Madhavan wrote: “FRAUD ALERT… THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY. THEY CLAIM TO REPRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT. KINDLY BE AWARE. No other account represents me or speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any other social media platform. Please note and be aware. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable.”

He also shared a screenshot of the account in question on his Instagram page. The actor added that necessary steps are being taken to identify the person behind the fake profile and take action against them.

Meanwhile, Madhavan recently played a key role in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. He will also be seen in the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

Madhavan became popular among Telugu audiences after his film Sakhi turned out to be a big hit in the Telugu states. He also impressed viewers with his performance in Amrutha. The actor later appeared in Telugu films such as Savyasachi and Silence, in which he starred alongside Anushka Shetty.