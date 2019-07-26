Entertainment Kollywood 26 Jul 2019 Bigg Boss Tamil 3: P ...
Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Police arrive at madhouse to interrogate Meera Mithun

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 26, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
A designer has filed a money laundering case against the actor by claiming that she took advantage of her Miss Tamil Nadu.
 Meera Mithun. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is creating amongst the masses not only for things happening inside but also outside the house.

As per latest reports, Police arrived at Bigg Boss house to question one of the contestants Meera Mithun, who is accused of cheating a designer of Rs 50,000. A designer has filed a money laundering case against the actor by claiming that she took advantage of her Miss Tamil Nadu.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also claimed that she had borrowed Rs 50,000 from him but failed to return it. Meanwhile, Meera made her big-screen debut with 8 Thottakkal, which also starred Aparna Balamurali, Nassar and M. S. Bhaskar and was directed by Sri Ganesh.

Now, let's wait for the next update.

