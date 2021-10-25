Entertainment Kollywood 25 Oct 2021 Rajinikanth receives ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Rajinikanth receives Dada Saheb Phalke award, dedicates honour to guru K Balachander

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called Rajinikanth 'one of the great sons of this great country'
Last December, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Last December, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth, who on Monday received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony here, dedicated the honour to his mentor and late film director K Balanchander.

The actor, a matinee idol for ages and popularly called Thalaivar' (leader in Tamil) was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019.

 

In his acceptance speech, Rajinikanth also thanked his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao, transport colleague and friend Raj Bahadur, his fans, filmmakers, colleagues and the Tamil people for their unwavering support over the five decades.

"I'm extremely happy to receive this award and my thanks to the government for this most prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I dedicate this award to my guru, my mentor K Balachander sir, I thank my brother Sathyanarayana Rao, he is a father figure in my life, for giving me great values...

"My friend, driver and transport colleague Raj Bahadur. He spotted the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema. All my producers and directors who have produced my films, technicians, artists, distributors, media, press and all my fans, and Tamil people..." the 70-year-old star said at the National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan here.

 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called Rajinikanth "one of the great sons of this great country".

Describing Rajinikanth as a "great actor from south India not of south India", the vice president in his address said the veteran actor has given memorable performances in films including "Bhairavi" and "Sivaji".

"The iconic thespian's unmatchable acting skills have given a new dimension to the Indian film industry... He has shown how to maintain a perfect balance between artistic expression and mass appeal," Naidu added.

 

From his 1975 debut with Balachander in "Apoorva Raagangal", "Moondru Mudichu", "Billa", Hindi titles "Hum, "ChaalBaaz", Bhagwaan Dada to "Enthiran", "Kaala" and now the upcoming "Annatthe", Rajinikanth continues to entertain the audience with his swag, style and inimitable on-screen presence.

Last December, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. Making a U-turn, the superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.

 

...
Tags: actor rajinikanth, dada saheb phalke, dada saheb phalke award, k balachander, m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Entertainment

In this file photo actor James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

Ram Gopal Varma

Love him or hate him…

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma from Varudu Kavalenu

Taking a chance at storytelling

Richa Panai

Richa Panai's special role in 'Khajuraho Dreams'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Actor Vishal questions the need for new producers’ body in Kollywood

Actor Vishal

More contestants in TFPC elections

Team of small film producers

Master, Eeswaran not to have full house shows

The letter also referred to a Supreme Court order on State governments enforcing strict compliance of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures on COVID appropriate behavior. (Representational image)

Spice Boy: Singapore rapper Yung Raja pays ode to Rajinikanth

Yung Raja and Rajinikanth (IANS)

Vijay Sethupathi opts out of biopic '800' after Muttiah Muralitharan's request

Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->