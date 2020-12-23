Entertainment Kollywood 23 Dec 2020 Rajini film 'An ...
Rajini film 'Annaatthe' shoot put on hold as four crew members test COVID-19 positive

Published Dec 23, 2020, 11:26 pm IST
The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed at Hyderabad only on December 14
Chennai: The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer, 'Annaatthe', was halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus. "During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," Sun Pictures said on its Twitter handle.

 

The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic,resumed at Hyderabad only on December 14. It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai.

Directed by Siva, the movie also has Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.

