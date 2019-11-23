 LIVE !  :  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: File) NCP splits to form Maha govt with BJP, stunned Sena moves SC
 
Entertainment Kollywood 23 Nov 2019 Thalaivi first look: ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Thalaivi first look: Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa will leave you stunned

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Thalaivi, a trilingual directed by A.L Vijay, the film is based on the life and times of Jayalalithaa aka Amma.
Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
 Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Mumbai: Ever since it’s an announcement, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi has created a furore amongst audiences. Thalaivi, a trilingual directed by A.L Vijay, the film is based on the life and times of Jayalalithaa - the most celebrated female actor-politician ever lived. From learning Tamil, Bharatnatyam to sitting through arduous prosthetics sessions, Kangana has been leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the role.

The makers of the film have now released the first look teaser of the film, which show Kangana in two distinct looks in and as Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut has gone a complete transformation and nailed both Jayalalithaa’s look and body language. The first look teaser shows the early years of Jayalalithaa’s career when she was a superstar heroine, and the focus then shifts to her years as a politician, a look that everyone had been eagerly waiting for.

 

Kangana Ranaut has once again gotten completely into the skin of the character and is almost unrecognizable. Not only are her dance moves as the younger Jayalalithaa on point, but she has also nailed the aura and commanding personality as the legendary politician. As soon as the look was shared, the internet erupted with praise, and can’t stop raving about the poster and teaser.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is also producing 83, says, “I am excited to show this story of an actor turn politician, which is based on one of India’s most loved and followed public figures. Thalaivi is a very dear project to all of us as it is a story that needs to be told. And the way, Kangana has slipped into the character, is simply amazing. Can't wait to present this film to the audience."

After producing Judgementall Hai Kya, producer Shaailesh R Singh is proud to associate with Thalaivi, ‘’I’m happy to collaborate with Kangana yet again after Tanu Weds Manu and Judgemental Hai Kya. There couldn’t have been anyone other than Kangana to ace and portray this legendary public figure! We can’t wait to showcase her incredible journey to the world on 26th June 2020.”

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26th June 2020.

...
Tags: thalaivi, thalaivi first look, kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut look in thalaivi, jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa biopic, jayalalithaa biopic first look
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana.

I’m happy that I could contribute towards growth of my industry: Ayushmann Khurrana

Taapsee Pannu.

Thappad is about those said-unsaid things women are supposed to do: Taapsee Pannu

Neuron still.

Neuron movie review: 'Brains' apart

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First Saudi woman driver to race car in Kingdom

"Seeing me in a car, racing... For a lot of people it's a surprise, but I am happy to surprise people." (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Reba Monica on a roll

Reba Monica John.

Gautham Menon, Anushka collaborate

Gautham Menon.

Baashha is back on Rajinikanth’s birthday

A still of superstar Rajinikanth in the movie Baashha.

Nambiar 100 to celebrate iconic actor

M.N. Nambiar

J Satish Kumar turns a baddie opposite Arun Vijay

J Satish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham