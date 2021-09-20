Entertainment Kollywood 20 Sep 2021 Official Hindi remak ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Official Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupati's '96' announced

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
The film '96' revolved around two high school sweethearts who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they parted
Mounted on a decent budget, '96' raked in an astonishing box office collection, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year 2018. (Photo: Instagram)
 Mounted on a decent budget, '96' raked in an astonishing box office collection, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: The Tamil blockbuster '96' starring Vijay Sethupati and Trisha is soon going to have its official Hindi remake, produced by Ajay Kapoor, who has previously produced popular films including 'Airlift', 'Baby' and 'Bhootnath Returns'.

The romantic drama will recreate the nostalgic magic woven by the original film, which was released in 2018.

 

Talking about the announcement, Ajay said, "'96' was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience.

Regarding the cast and director of the film, he added, "I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of star cast. Once we finalize everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew."

 

The film '96' revolved around two high school sweethearts who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they parted.

Mounted on a decent budget, '96' raked in an astonishing box office collection, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year 2018.

Ajay Kapoor has currently finished shooting for the upcoming film 'Attack', and has also recently announced a big-budget Afghanistan rescue mission project titled 'Garud'.

...
Tags: ajay kapoor, vijay sethupati
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

I do not want to be a part of this race: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood responds post Income tax raids

A scene from 'Attica', which tells the story of America's longest prison uprising that began on September 8, 1971.

Tiff Diary | If we can't live as people, we will at least die like men

Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and the cast and crew from

'Emmys So White': Netizens call out award show for 'fake diversity'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Actor Vijay fans may contest in local body elections

When Vijay’s film, Thalaiva (Leader), was all set to be released in theatres in 2013, with a tagline ‘Time to Lead,’ it ran into trouble with the then AIADMK government banning its release.

More contestants in TFPC elections

Team of small film producers

Varalaxmi meets Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Varalaxmi, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Pooja

Vijay Sethupathi slammed for donning Lankan bowler’s hat

Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)

Spice Boy: Singapore rapper Yung Raja pays ode to Rajinikanth

Yung Raja and Rajinikanth (IANS)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->