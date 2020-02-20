Entertainment Kollywood 20 Feb 2020 3 dead as crane cras ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

3 dead as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2', actor condoles deaths

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 8:49 pm IST
The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said.
Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. (Photo: ANI)
 Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths.

An assistant director was among the three killed in the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

 

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday.

Haasan, the film's heroine Kajal Aggarwal and others condoled the deaths and hoped that such incidents did not recur.

Haasan also visited the injured at a hospital late Wednesday night.

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said.

The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added.

On Thursday, Haasan and Lyca Productions condoled the death of the three professionals. The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific."

Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said "we are extremely saddened" over the accident. Expressing his condolences, Haasan tweeted: "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues." "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said. Lyca Productions said "no words could ease what we truly feel" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Many other film actors including Dhanush mourned the deaths. In a tweet, the actor-producer said the loss at the sets of Indian 2 was "irreparable." "Such incidents should not recur," he said and wished speedy recovery of the injured. Kajal Aggarwal expressed anguish over the death of her colleagues.

"Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna,Chandran and Madhu--sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May God give strength in this moment of desolation," she tweeted.

"In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet...." she added. Lyricist Vairamuthu also expressed grief.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, indian 1, tamil nadu, crane, crash, dead
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Entertainment

In the photos, the two actors seemed to be bonding well as they looked engrossed in going through their scripts. Both were seen in casual attires for the session. (Photo: ANI)

Ananya Panday to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in upcoming film

Music sensation Justin Beiber is quite confident that he can beat Tom Cruise in a full-blown MMA fight. (Photo: ANI)

Justin Beiber challenges Tom Cruise for fight, thinks he can beat him up

Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he is scared of watching horror films which eventually led him to opt for 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' as it became a great opportunity for him to explore the genre both as an actor and as audience. (Photo: ANI)

Vicky Kaushal reveals why he chose 'Bhoot', says scared of watching horror movies

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

Shatrughan Sinha spotted at wedding in Lahore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Simbu’s Maanaadu finally gets off the ground

STR with Seeman.

‘Rajinikanth was very special’ - Bear Grylls

In To the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Hey, do you speak Kiliki?

Rajamouli

Maestro to collaborate with Prashanth & Thyagarajan

Ilayaraja

One look at his face is enough to gain confidence: Bose Venkat

Bose Venkat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham