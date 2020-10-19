The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Entertainment Kollywood 19 Oct 2020 Vijay Sethupathi opt ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Vijay Sethupathi opts out of biopic '800' after Muttiah Muralitharan's request

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2020, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2020, 7:22 pm IST
The actor has been under tremendous pressure from some quarters to withdraw from the biopic project
Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)
 Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)

Chennai: Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan on Monday requested Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of his biopic '800' considering opposition and the star acceded saying 'thanks.'

The actor has been under tremendous pressure from some quarters to withdraw from the biopic project, the iconic cricketer said in a statement. "I don't like an outstanding artist from Tamil Nadu to be affected because of me.I request him to step aside since he should not face unnecessary hurdles in his careerin future," Muralitharan said.

 

Tagging the cricketer's statement on his twitter handle, Sethupathi said, 'Nandri (Thanks)..Vankkam.' Asked on his 'thanks' tweet, the actor confirmed that it meant him opting out of the movie.

"It's all over and that is the meaning," he told reporters. Muralitharan said obstacles were nothing new and he was not tired of it, adding all his achievements became a reality only after overcoming them.

The legendary sportsman said he agreed to a biopic on him as it would give enthusiasm and determination to future generations in addition to young cricketers and such an initiative too has confronted impediments.

 

Expressing confidence that hurdles would be overcome, he said the producers have assured him that an announcement could be expected soon, apparently indicating that another actor shall be picked to reprise his career.

He thanked those who stood by him and the Tamil people in this regard.

The ruling AIADMK had said the actor should reconsider his decision to be a part of the movie.

The actor's proposal to play the lead role also became a matter of heated debate in the social media.

Parties, including the MDMK, PMK and veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathirajaa were among those who had urged the actor to disassociate from the biopic.

 

They had alleged that Muralitharan was a betrayer of the Tamil people and supported the then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the 2009 civil war.

The cricketer responded saying he never supported the killings of innocent people and would never do that.

He expressed anguish over him being accused as against the Tamils and asserted that it was for political reasons and out of ignorance.

Dar Motion Pictures, the producers, has said '800' was only a sports biography movie and it does not make any political statement.

 

...
Tags: muttiah muralitharan, sri lankan cricket team, tamil eelam, vijay sethupathy, 800 the film


Latest From Entertainment

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s gesture to Kumar Sai

Actor Satya Dev with director Sharan Koppisetty at the launch

Satya Dev on a signing spree...

Nithya Menen and Ashok Selvan on the sets of Ninnila ninnila

Nithya Menen doing a multilingual film

Colour Photo movie film crew

Suhas turns lead actor



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Kabali Talkies is a pure family entertainer

Meghana Ellen

Do Prabhakaran’s biopic, Thamarai tells VSP

Actor Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi slammed for donning Lankan bowler’s hat

Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)

Malavika Mohanan in TikTok Trouble

Malavika Mohanan

Actor Ajith is in no hurry to resume work

Ajith
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham