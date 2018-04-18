search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil film strike comes to end; decision on new films today

The decision to call off the strike was taken in a marathon meeting on Tuesday that went on from 11.30 am to 9 pm.
Actor Vishal
Chennai: This is good news for Kollywood buffs and film fans. The 47-day film strike sphere-headed by Tamil Film Producers Council from March 1 against QUBE and theater owners in TN has finally come to an end.  The decision to call off the strike was taken in a marathon meeting on Tuesday that went on from 11.30 am to 9 pm.

The state government had intervened in the issue with ministers Kadambur Raju and KC Veeramani holding talks with TFPC, theatre owners and digital service providers. 

 

Talking to the press, TFPC president Vishal said, "Firstly, a very big thanks to our  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the fullest cooperation. The most important aspect is as per our request Tamil Nadu government has ordered all the theatres to go fully transparent from June 1. A G.O. will be passed soon on this. Ticket prices will become flexible depending upon the scale of the film - small and big movies. Each film's ticket price will be decided, as per the film's value and scale."

He added, "The present online ticketing which is an additional burden to the audiences will be suspended and hereafter, TFPC will be doing it through their website where a very negligible amount will be charged for online booking. TFPC will be doing the mastering also and we are working on it. E Cinema rates, which used to be charged Rs 10,000 has now come down to `5,000. Qube full run which was earlier Rs 22,000 is now Rs 10000."

A decision on resuming shooting and release of new films will be taken on Wednesday morning after consulting members of TFPC and will be officially announced later, Vishal said.

Tags: tamil film producers council, actor vishal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




