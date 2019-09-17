Tamil stars Vijay, Suriya urge fans to not put up banners for movies; read why

Mumbai: After the death of Chennai-based 23-year-old Subhasri, Tamil stars like Vijay and Suriya have recently urged fans to stop putting up banners and hoardings during the release of their films.

Reportedly, last week, Subhasri, a techie was riding her two-wheeler on the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram main road in Chennai. While riding a hoarding fell on her and she died on the spot. Apparently, the banner was erected without permission to welcome Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam at a wedding.

Due to this, actor Vijay has now requested his fans to not put any banners or hoardings ahead of the music launch of Bigil this week. Especially, he asked all the district heads of his fans clubs to ensure not put banners.

Following Vijay, Suriya also requested his fans to stop putting up banners. Suriya in a press meet of his upcoming Kaappaan urged fans to show love for him in social causes such as blood donation camps instead of spending time and money in banners.

Meanwhile, Ajith's Madurai Fans association have confirmed the statement that they won't erect banners or hoardings. "The loss of our sister Subhasri because of the banner on the road is very painful. Failure to think and act on our mistakes can cause the loss of more lives. Let us think and act. We pledge not to put up banners at events and in public places henceforth to spread the popularity of Ajith," read a statement published in The News Minute.