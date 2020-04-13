Entertainment Kollywood 13 Apr 2020 Covid-19: Kamal Haas ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Covid-19: Kamal Haasan praises Kerala police for music video

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
The police social media team has been posting various videos related to social distancing
Kamal Haasan (Twitter)
 Kamal Haasan (Twitter)

A music video released by Kerala Police as part of the fight against coronavirus has come in for praise from actor-turned- politician Kamal Hassan.

"Excellent. The frontline warriors are Doctors, Police and Sanitary workers. It is essential to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform.

 

"I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute," Haasan had said.

The video titled 'Nirbhayam' (Fearless), appreciated by the actor, was directed by S Ananthalal, a police inspector with the Kochi Metro station.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police thanked Haasan for his "congratulatory message" to the department and said it would motivate every member of the force.

Kerala police on Sunday shared a quote of the actor congratulating the department and one of its music videos for a "sensitive and thoughtful idea".

Later, state police chief Loknath Behera, in a message to Haasan, said the department was "honoured and delighted" to receive the congratulatory message and said it would help the force to "continue and better" the selfless service for the people.

"We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri. Kamal Hassan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala.

"On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kind words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great nation," Behera said.

Kerala police has been proactive on social media and engaging with the people of the state at a ground level.

The police social media team has been posting various videos related to social distancing, hand washing and lockdown among many others.

The drone videos by Kerala police across social media platforms has been praised by people for its editing and the message it has been giving out on the requirement of social distancing and other safe practices during lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), kamal haasan, kerala police


Latest From Entertainment

Still from 'Masakali 2.0' (Twitter)

Covid 19: Jaipur police threatens to lock people and play Masakali 2.0

Batman (Twitter)

Matt Reeves shot 25 per cent of 'The Batman' before production shutdown

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s desk job

Karan Johar

Gunjan Saxena in a book



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Amala Paul's Gujarati wedding pictures a relief from coronavirus news

Actress Amala Paul and Bhavinder singh (Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay kills them with a smile

Vijay's impromptu dance with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Anirudh Ravichander wowed the audience.

Karthi, Vikram films hit by coronavirus

Karthi's Sulthan has run uncertainty due to the coronavirus threat

Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer team up for first time for 'Hey Sinamika'

Jio Studios on Thursday announced their first Tamil film, titled

Mysskin declares war on Vishal

Mysskin and Vishal are bickering over Thupparivaalan 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham