Two women bringing first ever Oscar, no better news to wake up to: MK Stalin

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2023, 11:12 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 11:12 am IST
Tamil Nadu hief Minister M K Stalin (Twitter)
 Tamil Nadu hief Minister M K Stalin (Twitter)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended his greetings to Producer Guneet Monga and Director Kartiki Gonsalves for winning Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category for their film 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, "Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga on winning the Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production. The patient making and the moving story of The Elephant Whisperers deserve all the praises and accolades it's getting."

On, Monday, Indian documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

The documentary won against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.

While, Naatu Naatu from 'RRR' became the first Indian film song to win Oscar for 'Original Song'.
Congratulating the team of 'RRR', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the Oscars.

#NaatuNaatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the #Oscars . Congrats @mmkeeravaani garu, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the whole team of #RRR for this stupendous achievement," he tweeted.

...
Tags: elephant whisperers, oscars rrr elephant whisperers, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


