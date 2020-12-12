Fans celebrate Rajini’s birthday

Chennai: The 70th birthday of actor Rajinikanth was celebrated by his fans and admirers with verve and enthusiasm outside his house in Poes Garden by cutting cake and raising slogans in praise of him despite the superstar being away at Bengaluru on Saturday.

His fans also organized special prayers at various temples for the welfare of Rajinikanth, blood donation camps and poor feeding across the state. Wall posters were put up all over the State by his fans, hailing him as the ‘future Chief Minister.’

Many political leaders, starting from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their birthday greetings. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wished the actor a long life and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a tweet, hailed him as a man of hard work and extraordinary talent.

DMK President M K Stalin called him over phone and conveyed his good wishes, while among the other leaders who greeted him were MDMK leader Vaiko, BJP State President L Murugan, TMC’s G K Vasan, Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, the producer of his next film Kalanidhi Maran and lyricist Vairamuthu.

Besides former Union Minister M K Alagiri, several State Ministers like S P Velumani and D Jayakumar also greeted. The number of politicians who greeted the superstar this year was considerably more than in the previous years, when the birthday would be celebrated predominantly by his fans.

The fans who turned up at Poes Garden turned rumbustious on the streets, forcing the policemen posted there to intervene and tell them to disperse as the superstar was not at home.

With Rajinikanth’s shooting for the film ‘Anathee’ scheduled to begin on December 15, he is expected to reach Hyderabad by a private plane. He is expected to return by December 29 and probably unveil his political plans by December 31.