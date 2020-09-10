170th Day Of Lockdown

Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 10, 2020, 6:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 6:24 pm IST
Reports said that Vadivel was shifted from a private hospital to Omandurai hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last.
Vadivel Balaji
 Vadivel Balaji

Kollywood actor Vadivel Balaji, known for his comic roles in Tamil movies is no more. The actor died after prolonged illness, reports said. The actor had been hospitalised a fortnight ago following cardiac arrest. He was 42.

Reports said that Vadivel was shifted from a private hospital to Omandurai hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. It is learnt that efforts to save him failed and the actor passed away.

 

Vadivel Balaji earned his prefix after mimicking the famous Kollywood comedian Vadivelu.

The actor debuted with the TV programme Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru on Vijay TV after which he became a household name. He later featured in the popular TV show Adhu, Idhu, Edhu hosted by Shivakarthikeyan.

He was part of a popular segment on the programme where he was to make contestants laugh and Vadivel did it effortlessly.

However, Vadivel Balaji's movie debut was with Nayanthara in Kolamaavu Kokila. He was one of the few Tamil actors to successfully move from TV to the big screen.

 

