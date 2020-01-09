Ahead of 'Darbar' release, Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers in Madurai

Madurai: As superstar Rajnikanth's upcoming flick 'Darbar' is set to hit the theatres, his fans on Wednesday offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.

Fans also conducted special offerings to temple deity by piercing their bodies and paying unique penance 'Man Soru' for the huge success of the movie. A fan who prayed at the temple for the success of the movie, said, "We kept fast for 15 days and performed 'Man Soru' (eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in the grand success of the movie."

The action-drama is Rajinikanth's 167th film 'Darbar' and fans have prayed in the temple for the movie as well as for the actor's victory in the upcoming legislative election.

Rajinikanth fans offering prayers ahead of Darbar release. (Photo: ANI)

Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth. She has previously acted in two films along with Rajinikanth.

Amid the excitement of fans, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show to screen Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day for four days on January 9,10,13 and 14 for the film.

The movie is slated to be released during the Annual Pongal festival in January 2020.