Entertainment Kollywood 09 Jan 2020 Ahead of 'Darba ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Ahead of 'Darbar' release, Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers in Madurai

ANI
Published Jan 9, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth.
Rajinikanth fans. (Photo: ANI)
 Rajinikanth fans. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: As superstar Rajnikanth's upcoming flick 'Darbar' is set to hit the theatres, his fans on Wednesday offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.

Fans also conducted special offerings to temple deity by piercing their bodies and paying unique penance 'Man Soru' for the huge success of the movie. A fan who prayed at the temple for the success of the movie, said, "We kept fast for 15 days and performed 'Man Soru' (eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in the grand success of the movie."

 

The action-drama is Rajinikanth's 167th film 'Darbar' and fans have prayed in the temple for the movie as well as for the actor's victory in the upcoming legislative election.

Rajinikanth fans offering prayers ahead of Darbar release. (Photo: ANI)Rajinikanth fans offering prayers ahead of Darbar release. (Photo: ANI)

Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth. She has previously acted in two films along with Rajinikanth.

Amid the excitement of fans, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show to screen Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day for four days on January 9,10,13 and 14 for the film.

The movie is slated to be released during the Annual Pongal festival in January 2020.

...
Tags: rajinikanth, darbar, darbar movie, darbar review, rajinikanth fans, madurai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak. (Photo: Twitter)

Acid attack survivor's lawyer moves court against Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Oscars.

Oscars 2020 ceremony to go hostless again

Justin Bieber has revealed he has Lyme disease, which is contracted through a tick bite. (AFP: File Photo)

Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease

Sanjeev Pandey

Sanjeev Pandey will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan's next The Big Bull



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Team is upset as VS’ scenes from Master are leaked

Vijay Sethupathi.

Regina Cassandra trains for stunts in thriller movie

Regina Cassandra,

A first for Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush commences shooting for Karnan in Nellai

Karnan launch at Nellai.

Sid Sriram wows crowds with live performance

Sid Sriram performing at Pondy Bazaar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham