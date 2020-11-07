On 66th birthday, Kamal Haasan releases Vikram's teaser

A screen capture from the teaser of the upcoming flick Virkam starring Kamal Haasan

Legendary Kollywood star Kamal Haasan has released the title teaser of his upcoming film Vikram on his 66th birthday.

The actor released the teaser on his YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Revealing his mysterious character, Kamal is seen hiding his weapons and prepping for a lavish meal. Kamal, with the gun in his possession, says, ‘Aarambikalangala’, which translates to "Let’s begin".

With breathy music, Kamal is looking radiant in the teaser of his 232nd movie. The teaser reads ‘Once upon a time there lived a ghost named Vikram.’

Watch the teaser here:

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj while Anirudh is scoring music.

On the political front, Kamal is gearing up to probably contest the 2021 Tamil polls through his political party, MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam).