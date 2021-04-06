Entertainment Kollywood 06 Apr 2021 Tamil Nadu elections ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Tamil Nadu elections: Actor Vijay cycles to polling booth to cast vote

ANI
Published Apr 6, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Vijay rode a bicycle to the polling station at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai to cast his vote
Tamil actor Vijay. (Twitter/@Vijay65FilmOff)
 Tamil actor Vijay. (Twitter/@Vijay65FilmOff)

Chennai: Tamil actor Vijay rode a bicycle to the polling station at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai to cast his vote.

As soon as polling for 234 constituencies started on Tuesday, the Tamil actor was seen riding a bicycle to reach the polling booth.

 

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam and urged voters in the state to do the same.
Meanwhile, actors including Rajnikanth, actor turned politician Kamal Hassan also cast their vote in the first and final phase voting of the state Assembly polls.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 39.55 per cent till 1:30 pm across 234 Assembly constituencies in the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

 

...
Tags: actor vijay bicycle, tamil nadu election


Latest From Entertainment

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati signs his next

Nabha Natesh

Nabha Natesh to give her own twist to Maestro role

Pawan kalyan and Harsh Verma

Pawan Kalyan has vast knowledge about martial arts: Harsh Verma

Poster of the movie The Dissident (Image credit: Youtube)

The Dissident review: How to kill a dissident, Saudi style



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Fans celebrate Rajini’s birthday

Many political leaders, starting from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their birthday greetings.

Vijay Sethupathi slammed for donning Lankan bowler’s hat

Official first look of Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran in 800. (Twitter/@Film_Focuz)

Drama eyes a new record

Actor Kishore

On 66th birthday, Kamal Haasan releases Vikram's teaser

A screen capture from the teaser of the upcoming flick Virkam starring Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth, flew back to Chennai on Sunday evening with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and was driven straight to his Poes Garden residence
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham