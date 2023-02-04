  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Kollywood 04 Feb 2023 Veteran singer Vani ...
Entertainment, Kollywood

Veteran singer Vani Jayaram passes away

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 5:13 pm IST
Iconic singer Vani Jayaram. (Photo: Twitter)
 Iconic singer Vani Jayaram. (Photo: Twitter)

CHENNAI: Iconic singer Vani Jayaram who has crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including the very popular Hindi number 'Bole re papihara' died here on Saturday.

She was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment, where she was found dead, police said.

Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children, the singer's domestic help said.

The singer's maid said she turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell, she told reporters here.

Immediately, she said, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed police.

In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, police broke open the door and found her dead, she said.

Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house said police found an injury on Vani Jayaram's forehead. Police said she may have fallen down and injured herself.

Asked if she had any health issues, the worker said she was perfectly alright.

"She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. Phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone," the woman said.

...
Tags: padma bhushan, vani jayaram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Entertainment

‘Wakanda Forever’ is a worthy sequel to ‘Blank Panther’ without Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. (Photo: Twitter)

Movie Review | Black Panther is back in a new avtaar

In the overseas territories the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore.(Image: Twitter)

'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide

‘Michael’ is a genre movie trying too hard to look the part and unfortunately, it shows.

Michael movie review: Bold, beautiful but falls short of delivering actual thrills

Legendary Filmmaker & Actor K.Vishwanath. (Twitter)

Vishwanath had an inseparable bond with River Godavari



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

More bang for your buck on the Big Screen!

With Christmas and New Year coming up, many multiplexes are planning to grow their business with new strategies. (iStock Image)

Anel Meley Pani Thuli: Resilience was her reply

A poster of Tamil movie Anel Meley Pani Thuli (By Arrangement)

Rajnikanth sought advise from Kamal Haasan on acting

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan speak at the trailer and audio launch of “Ponniyin Selvan - 1” (Photo: Twitter)

Threat to Suriya movie from PMK, Vanniyar Sangam

Actor Suriya (DC)

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' raises Rs 200 crore worldwide in opening weekend

Mani Ratnam's Madras Productions, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->