Veteran film director Rajendran passes away

Chennai: Veteran film director C. V. Rajendran, who made memorable films in association with Thespian Sivaji Ganesan, ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, passed away in Chennai on Sunday. He was 81.

He was suffering from ailments for the past few years and was hospitalised recently. He breathed his last at a private hospital at Manapakkam in the city at 8 am on Sunday, sources said. He is survived by wife Janaki, a daughter and a son. His body has been kept for public homage at his residence at Arcot Road.

The last rites will be held in a couple of days after the arrival of his son, who is in the US, sources said.

Chinnappadas starring Sathyaraj was his last film as director. He had produced Once More and Vietnam Colony. Winner of multiple awards including the Tamil Nadu government’s coveted Kalaimamani, he was honoured last year by the Nadigar Thilagam Fans Association for completing half-a-century in cinema.