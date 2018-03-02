search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: Rajinikanth's swag shines with trademark action, dialogues in Kaala teaser

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
The megastar is back after 'Kabali' and is impressive in the genre, in which he has established his supremacy over the years.
Screengrabs from the teaser of 'Kaala.'
Mumbai: Rajinikanth might have been hogging the limelight for his political venture, but with the teaser of ‘Kaala’, he reminds the world again what he can do and what he is known for.

Be it his 'whistle-worthy' dialogues like one where dares his enemies to attack if they got guts and promising his downright 'rowdyism' to another, Rajinikanth is at his trademark best.

 

Also read:  Rajinikanth's Kaala could beat 2.0 to screens

Not to mention the swag with the sunglasses on and beating up the baddies with a machete or even just an umbrella.

Nana Patekar plays a minister who wants to change the country, but gets a fitting response when he mocks his name ‘Kaala’, which Rajinikanth explains as Karikalan, the God of Death, and also later calls it the 'Colour of the Proletariat.'

Also read: 'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

The film is set in the slums of Mumbai, with Rajinikanth surrounded with people who love him tremendously, and also some who hate him, and we also see a glimpse of one from the city, Huma Qureshi.

‘Kaala’ is directed PA Ranjith and is presented by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush.

The teaser was earlier scheduled to release on March 1, but was delayed as a mark of respect to Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, head of the Kanchi Mutt, who passed away on Wednesday.

‘Kaala’ hits the screens on April 27. Interestingly, Rajinikanth's '2.0', also starring Akshay Kumar, was slated to release before this film, but there's still no certainty regarding the sci-fi entertainer yet. 

Watch the teaser here:

