Suriya drops Hit List Teaser

The highly anticipated film "Hit List," starring Vijay Kanishka, Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, has just released its teaser. Directed by Surya Kathir Kakkallar and produced by K. Karthikeyan under R.K. Celluloids, with Director K.S. Ravi Kumar at the helm, the film has already garnered significant attention with its first look posters.







"Hit List" dives into the action, suspense, and crime genres, resonating with the current audience's preference for thrilling narratives. The newly launched teaser has only heightened the excitement surrounding the film.





Versatile hero Surya, who launched the teaser, praised it highly, stating, "The teaser is very good and I hope the movie will be even better. I definitely wish this film to give good success to Vijay Kanishka and this team." With such endorsements, "Hit List" is poised to make a strong impression upon its release.