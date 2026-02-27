Kodava Wedding: Traditional Coorgi Rituals at ViRosh Wedding Explained

The much-awaited wedding of actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was celebrated on February 26, 2025, in a closed ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The event beautifully blended two distinct cultural traditions - Vijay’s Telugu customs and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) heritage symbolizing the union of both families’ identities. The morning was dedicated to the groom’s vibrant and uplifting Vivaha Veduka, while the afternoon and evening showcased the lush wedding traditions of the Kodava warrior lineage.

The Kodava community, hailing from the Coorg region of Karnataka, is historically known as a warrior clan. Unlike Hindu weddings, which emphasize Vedic rituals and the sacred fire, Kodava weddings highlight family blessings and community bonding.

A traditional Kodava wedding begins with Oorkuduvo, where families unite to decorate the venue by constructing a pandhaal. Of the five supporting pillars, one must come from a milk-producing tree, topped with jackfruit and mango leaves. Instead of walking around the sacred fire, the couple is showered with rice and blessings from elders and family members.

The groom wears a white kupya tied with a red and gold silk chele (waistband), carries a traditional dagger, and dons a turban (peta).

While the bride drapes her saree in the distinctive Kodava style, often in red or white with gold borders, reflecting South Indian influences.

Key Rituals of the Kodava wediing includes:

- Bale Iduva: The bride undergoes a bangle-wearing ceremony.

- Baale Birud: Banana plant stems decorated with flowers are placed along the wedding path.

- Ganga Pooje: The bride carries a pot of water on her forehead in rhythmic strides, while the groom’s family dances around her.

- Kombarek Kootuvo: The groom welcomes the bride into his home, and together they seek blessings from elders.

Unlike many traditional Indian weddings that are lavish, Kodava weddings emphasize symbolism, simplicity, and pride in heritage. They celebrate unity, family, and cultural identity through rituals deeply rooted in warrior traditions.

The couple has been keeping their fans updated by sharing glimpses of the decorations from their sangeet and haldi ceremonies and the Telugu wedding ceremonies. They are yet to post the photos of themselves in the Kodava wedding rituals, which apparently took place on the evening of 26th February. Fans of the actors are eagerly awaiting these photos, which hopefully will be released soon.

This article is written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.