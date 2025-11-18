Know the Legends Who Shaped Karan Johar’s Childhood

In a heartfelt and deeply nostalgic conversation on Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving It Up with Sania, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about the two women who shaped his imagination, emotions, and cultural world as a child: Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking with rare vulnerability, Karan described how these legendary icons defined his formative years. “My entire childhood is two women — Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar. I can dedicate my entire childhood to the magical, magnificent, mythic voice of Lata ji and the sheer genius of Sridevi,” he said, calling them the emotional anchors of his upbringing.

Karan shared that Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was more than music — it was comfort, calm, and a constant presence in his home. Whether devotional songs or film melodies, her voice shaped his emotional understanding of the world. He described her singing as “mythical,” noting how she transformed emotion into something universal and timeless.

Sridevi, on the other hand, fuelled his visual imagination. Her brilliance, versatility, and magnetic screen presence left a lasting imprint on the young Karan. From effortless comedy to intense drama, Karan called her “sheer genius,” crediting her for teaching him the power of expression and cinematic transformation. “She owned every frame,” he said, recalling how mesmerised he felt watching her films.

Karan also reflected on how these influences seeped into his own creative journey — the emotional depth, dramatic flourish, and aesthetic sensitivity seen in his films all carry traces of Lata ji’s voice and Sridevi’s artistry.

The podcast also touched upon lighter moments — Karan’s food habits, emotional quirks, and childhood nostalgia — but it was his tribute to these icons that stood out for its honesty and reverence. To him, they were not distant celebrities but cultural pillars who shaped his inner world.

Karan Johar’s reflections serve as a reminder of how cinema and music mould generations. For him, Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar weren’t just stars — they were the heartbeat of his childhood and the creative forces that continue to inspire his storytelling today.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College