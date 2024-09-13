KK on Zee Theatre’s Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan now available in Telugu

The veteran actor and director says the teleplay 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' also reveals the consequences of intergenerational trauma





In his cinematic debut in 1982, KK Raina memorably portrayed Wilson, a soft-spoken Air Force pilot in Govind Nihalani's classic 'Vijeta'. The National School of Drama stalwart then established himself as a versatile actor in milestone films like 'Gandhi', 'Mandi', 'Godam', 'Ardh Satya', 'Party' and 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' and more recently in the OTT hit, 'Scam-1992.' The multifaceted artist who in 1998 won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue for 'China Gate' has also successfully directed numerous plays including 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan', which is now available in Telugu. After 50+ shows across the country, the acclaimed play will now be premiering on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Spotlight on 1st September. The play stars Raina himself, Ila Arun, Param Singh, Priyamvada Kant and Vijay Kashyap.



Adapted by Ila Arun from Henrik Ibsen’s 1881 play ‘Ghosts’, this Zee Theatre teleplay helmed by filming director Saurabh Shrivastava features Raina in the complicated role of the Purohit of a feudal Rajput family. The story delineates how toxic secrecy and patriarchy afflict generations if left unaddressed. Talking about his character, the veteran actor says, "There is no redeeming quality in him. He talks big but cannot follow up his words with actions. He is also indecisive and does not understand what is right or wrong. Even though he appears to be strong, he is empty within."

Discussing the gender-related themes in the intergenerational drama, he says, "The name of the play is very well chosen; if age-old traditions are not confronted, they will persist. For instance, when Yuvraj, the scion of a royal family returns from another country, he is immediately surrounded by the toxicity of a dysfunctional household where many lives have been destroyed and many secrets buried in the name of honour and tradition." He continued, “Ibsen’s plays were radical then and even now because till date they continue to encourage both men and women to set themselves free from outdated social mores. They entreat us all to reimagine our lives without the ghosts from the past."