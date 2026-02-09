Kiran Abbavaram to Lead Zee Studios, Prerna Arora’s Next Big Pan-India Film

The project brings together Zee Studios - Umesh Bansal, who have joined hands with Prerna Arora to craft what is being described as a high-octane saga designed for audiences across languages and regions. Shooting is scheduled to begin in September, with Keerthan as co-producer.

For Kiran Abbavaram, the film marks a significant leap into the pan-India space. Known for his grounded performances and growing fan following, the actor is expected to be seen in a powerful new avatar tailored for a large cinematic canvas.

This collaboration also strengthens the long-standing creative partnership between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. The duo has previously delivered successful films together, including Rustom, among others. More recently, Prerna Arora collaborated with Zee Studios on the Hindi-Telugu bilingual, which did decent business at the box office. With this new venture, the makers are aiming even higher, positioning the film as a full-fledged epic saga anchored by action, drama, and scale.

Sharing her thoughts on working with the Telugu film industry, Prerna Arora said, “Working with the Telugu industry is very very satisfying to me. Their discipline and ethics are very inspiring.”

With a major studio, an experienced production team, and a rising Telugu star at the helm, this untitled action adventure is already generating strong buzz. As preparations gear up for the September shoot, all eyes are now on further casting announcements and details from what promises to be a significant pan-India cinematic event.