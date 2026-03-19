Kings of K-Pop: Fans Gearing Up For BTS's ARIRANG Comeback

BTS, the world's biggest boy band, reunites on stage on Saturday in a K-pop extravaganza watched by hundreds of thousands of fans in downtown Seoul and by millions around the planet online, which is BTS's first since 2022, featuring the seven young men who more than anyone have turned South Korea into a global cultural powerhouse.

BTS broke hearts after, one by one, beginning in 2022 and ending last June when they swapped pop stardom for around 18 months of unglamorous compulsory military service.

Their agency has framed the concert a day after their fifth studio album "ARIRANG" drops, as a declaration that normal service has at long last resumed. "We promised our fans we'd be back," BTS's leader RM, 31, says in a trailer.

Roughly 15,000 tickets for the concert sold in an instant, but around 260,000 more fans are expected to throng Seoul for the open-air show. The gig's overall director is Britain's Hamish Hamilton, who has worked with a string of global acts and has helmed Olympics ceremonies and Super Bowl shows. Details of the concert have been strictly kept under wraps. But local media reported that the event will begin inside Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul's grandest royal palace, dating back to 1395.

Then BTS will move through the main gate to a main stage near Gwanghwamun Square in a route dubbed the "Path of a King" in reference to the Joseon emperors who reigned for five centuries. "BTS is unarguably the most symbolic K-pop group there is. And it goes without saying that Gyeongbokgung Palace is the most symbolic place in the country," Kim Do-hoon, a pop culture columnist, told AFP.

After more than 150 people died in a Halloween crowd crush in Seoul in 2022, authorities are taking no chances, closing Gyeongbokgung Palace and the nearby National Palace Museum for the day. About 6,700 police officers, along with 8,200 security staff from the Seoul city government and the group's agency HYBE, will be deployed, authorities said, as well as counterterrorism officers. "Given the recent volatile international situation, the possibility of a terrorist threat at large-scale events such as BTS concerts cannot be ruled out," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Both BTS and their fans are known for their progressive activism, including support for the Black Lives Matter movement. They are also a colossal money-spinner, with the BTS "fandom economy" from sales of music and merchandise, as well as tourism, worth billions of dollars annually. Hotels are booked out in Seoul with thousands of fans flying in from abroad for the concert.

"BTS's comeback will contribute to an economic boom in the areas where they hold concerts, thanks to their strong fandom base," said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University. "Convenience stores and lodging businesses will be the direct beneficiaries, while the national image could also be elevated with their return to the stage."

For BTS, though, the success of the new "ARIRANG" album will be key. "It will show not only the future of BTS but also that of the K-pop industry," columnist Kim said.

After the show, BTS will embark on their ARIRANG World Tour, which begins April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. Stretching across 82 concerts in 34 cities worldwide, the 2026-27 tour will sweep through Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America, and Europe were sold out within hours.

For fans unable to secure entry for the March 21 show, the centrepiece of the comeback is a Netflix livestream broadcasting the entire event to around 190 countries.