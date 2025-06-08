Kuberaa's First Whopping Pre-Release Business in AP

The buzz around ‘Kuberaa’ is growing louder as the film gears up for its pan-India release on June 20, 2025. With the Andhra rights quoted at a whopping Rs.18 crore, industry experts estimate that the total business in the Telugu states could reach around Rs.40 crore.





One of the biggest factors driving the hype is the presence of King Nagarjuna, whose star power continues to dominate the Telugu cinema landscape. His powerful presence in the film has already won the hearts of fans, making ‘Kuberaa’ a winner even before it hits the screens. Fans are really excited about the film and are expecting his role to be a very crucial one.

The numbers are higher for Kuberaa when compared to Dhanush’s earlier films’ business in the Telugu states. With King Nagarjuna, the numbers are creating new records. This success is not surprising, as Dhanush also has a proven track record here; his popular films Raghuvaran B.Tech and SIR have also performed exceptionally well in the region. King Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles in the film and ace filmmaker Shekhar Kammula directing it, has further boosted its hype in the Telugu market.



As excitement builds, all eyes are on June 20, when Kuberaa hits screens nationwide. With a strong pre-release business and mounting fan frenzy, the film is all set to make a significant impact at the box office.