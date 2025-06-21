Nagarjuna: I am Overwhelmed With The Love Coming My Way

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama thriller 'Kuberaa', one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has hit the big screen with a roaring splash of acclaim and box office success.

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has bowled over the audience with his performance in the Sekhar Kammula directorial, says the glowing reception of the film is an indicator of the team's relentless hard work.

Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh among others, 'Kuberaa' released on June 20 to widespread acclaim, with both audiences and critics praising its performances and direction. The terrific word of mouth reflected in the film's box office, as 'Kuberaa' took a historic box office opening across India and worldwide.



Nagarjuna, whose nuanced portrayal of Deepak—a man caught in a web of powerplay and moral conflict—has resonated with audiences and critics alike, describes the film's success and the outpouring of love as "overwhelming."



'Kuberaa' is yet another strong addition in the actor's stellar filmography as Nagarjuna remains the only superstar in Indian cinema with a remarkable four-decade career marked by consistent hits in bilingual and trilingual films across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.



"I'm overwhelmed with the love coming my way for 'Kuberaa'. Deepak will remain one of my most special characters. Looking at the audiences’ love, the reviews, and the box office response, I am just so touched. I've been fortunate to work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films and to get this love today, even after four decades of my career, is truly humbling. I'm proud of what team 'Kuberaa' pulled off, and I am thankful to the entire cast and crew," the actor said in a statement.



While his latest collaboration has been with Dhanush, Nagarjuna has worked with stars across generations and film industries, starting his journey alongside Telugu cinema doyens like his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and superstar Krishna, and working with Bollywood icons like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.



The actor has also teamed up with his contemporaries, including greats like Rajinikanth, Harikrishna, and Mohan Babu, and went on to share the screen with stars from the current generation, including younger actors like Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Ranbir Kapoor, Karthi and now Dhanush.

After 'Kuberaa', Nagarjuna is set to wow the audience once again in 'Coolie', where he will be seen in an extremely special role. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is gearing up for a grand release in August.