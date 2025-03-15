Kim Sae Ron mother worried for Kim Soo Hyun, will not reveal couple's intimate photos

Korean actor, Kim Soo Hyun is in trouble since the bereaving family of Kim Sae Ron accused him various allegations.

When Hyun denied those claims, the family began posting some private photos of the two actors when they were dating, on a YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute.

However, as per the agency, GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun caused misery to him and the mother of the deceased decided to not release pictures any more.

According to a report by The Qoo, a celebrity discussion portal, earlier, Late actress Kim Sae Ron's family permitted the YouTube channel to release a new photo of the couple everyday but of late they decided not to reveal the pictures.

In a livestream, Kim Se Eui, a former MBC reporter and co-owner of the channel, disclosed the same on behalf of Kim Sae Ron's family.

According to her, after Kim Soo Hyun's agency mentioned that he was showing signs of severe psychological instability, Kim Sae Ron's mother became concerned about him and his mental health.

On March 14, the company released an official statement clarifying the dating status of the two actors. Kim Se Eui then shared in a live broadcast that she has "even more shocking photos" of the two, including one in which a person is naked, and doing dishes at his girlfriend's house.

But the late actress's family was anxious about Kim Soo Hyun's bad decision, and thus came to the conclusion to release those pictures in the public sphere. The YouTuber further said that they cannot reveal the pictures against the wishes of the bereaved family.

Furthermore, Kim Sei Eui appreciated the actress's family for their decisions and also said that she was convincing them to drop the intimate photos.

Nevertheless, she would respect the bereaved family's wishes and refrain from doing so.