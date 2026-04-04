Kim Kardashian to Produce Reality Series 'Team Moms'

Washington: Actress Kim Kardashian is set to produce a new reality series about competitive youth baseball families. Titled "Team Moms," the show has been greenlit at Paramount+ and will premiere later this year, reported Variety. 'Team Moms' will immerse viewers into the Legendary Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., an intense baseball prep school for kids between 6th and 12th grade that serves as a feeder to Division 1 college scholarships, NIL deals and ultimately MLB fame. The show will follow the coaches, families and teen athletes who comprise the starting lineup for one of the world's most competitive youth baseball programs, reported Variety. Per the logline, "Willing to do whatever it takes for their children to excel at America's favourite pastime, the intensity of the program is only paralleled by the fervour of its athletes' parents, who will stop at nothing to ensure their kids make it to the big leagues," reported Variety.



'Team Moms' is produced by 'Love Island USA' house ITV America, Kim Kardashian Productions and Paramount Sports Entertainment. Executive producers for ITV America are Mioshi Hill, Jordana Hochman, Jeremiah Smith and Tom Ciaccio. Natalie Ento also executive produces, as well as Kardashian, whose EP credits include the Ryan Murphy legal drama 'All's Fair' and her reality program 'The Kardashians.' According to the outlet, Kardashian is also producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy film 'The Fifth Wheel,' and she's working on the TV projects 'Group Chat' and 'Calabasas Behind the Gates.' Her new baseball series joins Paramount+'s unscripted slate, which features long-standing reality titans 'Survivor,' 'The Challenge' and 'Big Brother,' alongside newer titles such as 'Making Love.'

