Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Make First Public Appearance Together, Almost Confirm Relationship

Kim Kardashian is among the biggest celebs in the West. She was spotted with Lewis Hamilton at Super Bowl LX, which took place on Sunday in California. This marks their first public appearance as a pair.



Media reports say that they have almost made their romance official or at least publicly visible for the first time. They were fleetingly shown on the stadium's giant screen during the broadcast. Expectedly, video grabs and pics went viral everywhere, particularly on social media platforms.



Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton entered a pivotal era with Ferrari. He is focusing on developing the SF-26 under Formula 1’s massive new regulation shifts. Kim Kardashian continues to expand her multi-billion-dollar empire; her brand Skims recently reached a $5 billion valuation, and she is starring in the legal drama All’s Fair.









Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J3yeL28w64 — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026 Let’s be real kim kardashian and lewis hamilton look better together than Kim and Kanye pic.twitter.com/meinqcfMvj — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) February 6, 2026



