Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Fuel Dating Rumors in Tokyo

Many fans are speculating that the dating rumours between Kim Kardashian, 45, and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, 41, may be approaching a conclusion. This comes after several recent videos and posts surfaced online showing Kim in Lewis’s company, as the two were spotted on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

Other sources have also confirmed that Kim Kardashian was on the trip with her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Kanye West. It also appears that Lewis may have joined their family outing. In the same videos, Kim’s sibling, Khloé Kardashian, can be seen walking behind them.

Meanwhile, Lewis is in Japan as he prepares to compete in the upcoming 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, set to take place at the Suzuka Circuit this weekend.

Earlier, the rumours intensified when Lewis commented on one of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram posts. As someone who does not frequently comment on others’ posts, this gesture has led fans to believe his intentions may go beyond a casual connection. The speculation and anticipation have continued to grow over time. Recently, the two were also spotted together at the Super Bowl on February 8.

Kim Kardashian has dated several people over the years, and based on these frequent appearances together, it seems she may also be open to and excited about this connection. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her presence in Japan, possibly in relation to Lewis. Whether she will attend the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix to support him remains to be seen.





The article has been authored by Reddy Nagadithya, interning with Deccan Chronicle