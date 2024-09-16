Ramesh Varma to direct Kill Telugu Remake?

Ever since the Hindi film,” Kill “an out and out action thriller which not only received critical appreciation but was also successful at the box office too. Reports in the media stated that -The well-known producers from South industries were eyeing to buy the remake rights of Hindi film, “Kill”. South producers were keen on making it in Telugu and Tamil respectively.







Our source opens up the pandora box about the remake rights,” No prizes for guessing, opening up as to who has bagged the rights of the Hindi film, “Kill”- Satyanarayana Koneru who made films like,” Rakshasudu” and,” Khiladi” –has now successfully purchased the rights of the Hindi film Kill to be made in Telugu and Tamil respectively.”





Adding further the latest news on the remake rights of Kill our source said,” The agreement of the remake rights of Hindi film, “Kill” has been completed between the Bollywood and Tollywood big producers none other than Dharma Productions -Karan Johar and Satyanarayana Koneru both will be producing this remake film in Telugu.





Our source adds at the moment Director Ramesh garu who is on the seventh heaven being in news for directing Raghava Lawrence’s 25 film- which will be titled, “Adventure” as he is also directing this remake of Hindi film,” Kill ‘in Telugu at the moment. " Kill” Telugu remake will be his 4th collaboration with producer Koneru having directed successful films,” Rakshasudu and Khiladi previously with Koneru who wishes to play safe and so wants to go with Ramesh Varma again.”





Lastly, our source gives away vital information about the male cast, “The team wishes to rope in Ram Pothineni as the male lead for the remake of, “Kill”. For this we need to wait and watch.