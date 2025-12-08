Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Mark’ Trailer Unleashed: Action-Packed Thriller Arrives This Christmas

The highly anticipated Kannada movie, Mark is all set to hit the theatres on December 25. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the movie trailer was unveiled on December 7 establishing an action-packed glance at the story.

The trailer starts with an alarming issue of 18 children getting kidnapped mysteriously and each ending up as dead bodies. Kichcha Sudeep's character as Mark, Superintendent of Police sets his foot here with the target of saving the missing children’s lives within 18 hours. The visual highlights Mark’s engrossing way of handling the villains with his well-trimmed style and action.

“A flying eagle may reach late, a running cheetah may reach late too…, But this is Mark”, a power-play dialogue coming from the compelling protagonist Ajay Markandayya a.k.a Mark.

The story portrays an adamant antagonist in the form of a powerful politician Adikeshsava played by Shine Tom Chacko. The movie also features Vikrant, Roshni Prakash, Naveen Chandra in crucial roles.

Ajaneesh B Loknath is the music composer, while Shekhar Chandra takes charge as the cinematographer. The editing is handled by SR Ganesh Baabu. The action choreography team includes Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Ravi Verma, Kevin Kumar, Vikram Mor, and Subramani.

Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films are producing the movie and Kichcha Creations banners it.

The Mark trailer, broadcasted by Saregama, hints at a Christmas packed with action and intensity. Every frame featuring Sudeep radiates style and power. This marks the second collaboration between Sudeep and Vijay after their 2024 hit Max, bringing a fresh and gripping cop story to the screen. As the year draws to a close, it promises to end on a high note with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

