Kiara, Rakul to Shazahn: 5 Manish Malhotra Brides Who Ditched Red for Their Big Day

How long has it been since we've pictured an Indian bride in a traditional red lehenga? Quite some years, right! But, it seems like a fresh wave of bridal outfits has taken over the classic red, and it embraces soft hues, like pastels! Here's looking at 5 brides who opted for Manish Malhotra creations, and chose a different palette for their outfits.









Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani's wedding was a dreamy affair, and for her big day, she opted for a rose gold embellished blouse and paired it with a pink ombre lehenga, featuring detailed patterns across the fabric. She layered her ensemble with a netted dupatta and accessorised her look with gemstone jewellery, adding a striking contrast to her overall appearance.



Shazahn Padamsee: Shazahn Padamsee, the new bride in town, looked as stunning as ever in a Manish Malhotra creation. She donned an ivory-shaded lehenga in hues of pink. Additionally, her outfit featured detailed floral patterns in gold and pink, with her blouse bordered with elegant drops of pearls. She layered the look with a blush pink netted dupatta and completed her look with diamond jewellery.





Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra opted for a dreamy lehenga in the hues of gold and ivory, featuring heavily detailed work all across her lehenga and blouse. She boosted the royalty by pairing it with a netted dupatta, and accessorised her look with golden kaleere, pink choodas, and gemstone jewellery.













Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh opted for a sleek and slim pastel lehenga, featuring a full-sleeved blouse and embellished lehenga with floral details all across the fabric. She layered the look with a netted dupatta consisting of floral work in patches. The actress brought a touch of royalty by pairing her ensemble with heavy statement jewellery.



Alanna Panday: Alanna Panday looked dreamy in a white lehenga and paired it with a netted white dupatta. Keeping her overall look off-beat, Alanna opted for striking diamond jewellery and gave a very modern twist to the idea of a traditional bride.



These 5 brides showed how to ditch red, yet carry the elegance and charm of an Indian bride.

