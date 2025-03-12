Khushi Kapoor’s Mesmerizing Moves in Tirkit Dhoom Set the Dance Floor Ablaze

In Tirkit Dhoom, Khushi commands attention with her graceful yet energetic performance, lighting up the dance floor with fluidity and elegance. Sharing the screen with her co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan, she brings charm and vibrancy to the peppy track. Fans are loving how effortlessly she blends expressive emotions with impeccable dance skills, making the song an instant hit.

The festive banger is brought to life by a powerhouse musical team—sung by Vishal Dadlani, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and a foot-tapping composition by Sachin-Jigar. The infectious beats and lively choreography complement Khushi and Ibrahim’s chemistry, making Tirkit Dhoom a true visual treat.

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan has been receiving overwhelming praise since its OTT release. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the lighthearted rom-com features Khushi Kapoor in a breezy yet memorable role. Audiences and critics alike have lauded her ability to transition seamlessly between emotionally charged scenes and the youthful excitement of romance. Despite hailing from a film family, Khushi is carving her own identity by making thoughtful choices and exploring diverse roles.

Her latest performance in Tirkit Dhoom further solidifies her place in the industry as a promising new star. From heartfelt acting to captivating dance performances, Khushi Kapoor continues to impress with her versatility. As she steps into the limelight with confidence and authenticity, fans eagerly await what’s next in her journey.