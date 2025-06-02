Khushi Kapoor And Orry's Spanish Getaway

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor and her friend Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, are enjoying a Spanish vacation, treating their fans to their shared photos and videos. Orry shared a set of pictures clicked on the beach.

In one of the pictures, Orry and Khushi were seen posing together, making their online followers rave about the vacation goals on the offer.



Here’s the post shared by Orry:









Orry, a prominent figure in Mumbai's social circles, is known for his close ties to various Bollywood celebrities. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is an emerging talent in the Hindi film industry, having recently made her acting debut.

Their joint presence on social media has consistently sparked interest among their followers.