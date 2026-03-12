Khushboo Urges Respect for Vijay and Trisha, Says It's Their Personal Space

Popular actress and politician Khushboo Sundar, has commented on the personal lives of Tamil star Vijay and heroine Trisha, urging people to respect their privacy. The controversy arose after Vijay and Trisha were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai, sparking rumors amidst news of Vijay's marital issues.



Khushboo emphasized that it's none of the public's business, saying, "This is completely their personal matter and there is no need to look at it in a magnifying glass." She added that people are intelligent and can differentiate between personal life and politics, and it's not right to link the two.



The actress-politician stressed that actors and politicians are ordinary people too, and their privacy should be respected. She questioned the need for public scrutiny, saying, "What do the common people have to do with Vijay and Trisha's affair?".



Her comments have sparked a discussion on the importance of respecting celebrities' personal lives. Her stance has been seen as a call for privacy and respect for public figures.

