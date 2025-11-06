KGF Villain Harish Rai No More

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his performances in films like 'Om' and the 'KGF' series, has passed away after battling cancer.

The actor was a respected name in South Indian cinema, having acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films over several decades.

Throughout his career, Rai appeared in several popular films such as 'Samara,' 'Bangalore Underworld,' 'Jodihakki,' 'Raj Bahadur,' 'Sanju Weds Geetha,' 'Swayamvara,' and 'Nalla.' However, his roles in 'Om' and the 'KGF' franchise brought him wide recognition and love from fans.

