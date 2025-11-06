 Top
KGF Villain Harish Rai No More

6 Nov 2025 3:27 PM IST

The actor was a respected name in South Indian cinema, having acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films over several decades.

Actor Harish Rai

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his performances in films like 'Om' and the 'KGF' series, has passed away after battling cancer.

Throughout his career, Rai appeared in several popular films such as 'Samara,' 'Bangalore Underworld,' 'Jodihakki,' 'Raj Bahadur,' 'Sanju Weds Geetha,' 'Swayamvara,' and 'Nalla.' However, his roles in 'Om' and the 'KGF' franchise brought him wide recognition and love from fans.

