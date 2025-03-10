KGF Star Yash Croons for Wife, Video Goes Viral

Sandalwood superstar Yash surprised everyone at a recent public event by serenading his wife, Radhika Pandit, with the iconic Kannada love ballad Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali. The heartwarming moment, captured and shared by Radhika on Instagram, quickly won over fans, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Yash’s soulful rendition received thunderous applause from the audience, making it an unforgettable tribute to his wife.

Since tying the knot on December 9, 2016, Yash and Radhika have remained one of Kannada cinema’s most beloved couples. Their love story, which began on the sets of the television show Nanda Gokula, blossomed into a beautiful relationship before culminating in a grand wedding in Bengaluru. Now, as doting parents to Ayra and Yatharv, they continue to express their affection for each other openly, much to the delight of their fans.

Adding to the magic of the moment, Yash did more than just sing—he left the stage mid-performance and walked over to Radhika, making the gesture even more special. This romantic display of love instantly went viral, with fans swooning over their fairytale-like bond. The couple's enduring relationship continues to set relationship goals for many.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for his next big venture, Toxic, an intense action thriller revolving around Goa’s dark underworld of drug cartels. With a gripping mix of power, love, and betrayal, the film has fans eagerly awaiting the KGF star’s return to the big screen.