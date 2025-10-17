KGF Chapter 3 Triggers Huge Buzz Online: Is it Fake or Real?

It all started with one post — a small ripple that turned into a wave overnight. A picture claiming to show director Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 3 draft began circulating online, and fans lost it. The image spread like wildfire across X and Instagram, with people zooming in, decoding, and debating whether it was really from Neel or just another clever parody account. But by then, it didn’t matter — the buzz had already caught fire.



The first two KGF films didn’t just entertain; they changed the game for Kannada cinema. Yash transformed from a local hero to a pan-India star, and Neel became a filmmaker that every big actor wanted to work with. KGF Chapter 2, which was released in April 2022, shattered box-office records across the country. The film’s ending teased another chapter, and fans have been hanging onto that hint ever since.



Now, the rumor that this is a “final draft ready” has reignited the hype all over again. Still, no one knows if the post is legit. Some fans are calling it fake, while others are convinced it’s a sneaky marketing move. Either way, everyone’s talking: Did Rocky Bhai survive? How big will Neel go this time? These are the questions flooding fan pages and Reddit threads right now.

At the moment, Prashanth Neel is fully occupied with NTR’s Dragon. Once that wraps, he’s expected to move on to Salaar 2 with Prabhas. Only after that is KGF 3 likely to roll. It’s going to take time, but fans don’t seem to mind — they’ve waited this long already. A little more won’t hurt if it means another mad, roaring, larger-than-life KGF storm on the big screen.