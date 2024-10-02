KGF actress to make a mark in Tollywood

Popular Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty, who rose to fame with the ‘KGF series,’ has signed a few Telugu films to make a mark in Tollywood. The model-turned-actress will be romancing hotshot Siddhu Jonnalagadda in her next ‘Telusu Kada’ and also agreed to do a supernatural thriller with Rana Daggubati in Arka Media Works. “Srinidhi Shetty is set to make her debut with 'Telusu Kada.' The director wanted an actress who is a familiar face but at the same time looks fresh on-screen opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda. It would be a new-age love story,” says a source.



On the other hand, she would be wooing Rana Daggubati in her next which is billed as a spooky thriller and she has a role with substance. “Being a horror thriller with mystical elements, Srinidhi has a challenging role and has to showcase varied shades and a good chance to showcase her histrionic skills,’ he adds.

Above all, she is going to play a love interest to Nani in ‘HIT 3’ and will be donning a significant role in this investigative cop drama. ‘She is doing films with most happening actors like Siddhu, Nani, and Rana and surely she has begun on the right note, he concludes.