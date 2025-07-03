KGF Actor Yash's PDA at Airport Viral

New Delhi: 'KGF' star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit left fans in awe with their latest PDA moment at an airport.

On Wednesday, Radhika took to Instagram and shared a lovey-dovey picture. In the image, Yash could be seen lifting Radhika in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist and hugged him tightly.













She captioned the post using red heart and evil eye emojis.

As soon as Radhika treated audience to this adorable moment, fans chimed in the comment section and dropped heartfelt comments.



"Cuties," a social media user commented.

"Couple goals," another one wrote.

Yash and Radhika met in 2007 on the sets of the TV show Nanda Gokula, where they fell in love with each other. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 2016. They are parents to their daughter Ayra and son, Yatharv.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

It will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.

Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of 'Toxic', on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar, makes a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers.

As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. Brimming with bold and provocative moments, the teaser invites viewers into a captivating world.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. Geetu Mohandas is helming it.