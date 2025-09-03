Kenyan Govt Hails S S Rajamouli For Exploring Its Country

India’s most celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli is positioning his upcoming film SSMB29 as a truly global entertainer. From international star casting to exotic shooting locations, the big-budget venture is being mounted as an international spectacle. A major portion of the filming is currently underway across Africa, sparking global buzz.



For the past couple of weeks, Rajamouli and his core team have been stationed in Kenya, capturing breathtaking sequences in the scenic locales of Masai Mara and Naivasha. The Kenyan government has expressed delight over Rajamouli’s choice of their country for the film’s globe-trotting narrative.



On the last day of the schedule, Rajamouli met Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary. Sharing the update on X, Mudavadi praised Rajamouli as a “visionary director and global storyteller”. He highlighted that Rajamouli, along with his 120-member crew, had chosen Kenya’s stunning landscapes for some of the film’s key episodes.

Mudavadi further revealed that SSMB29 is slated for release across 120 countries, targeting a potential reach of over a billion viewers worldwide. He added that the Kenyan government takes pride in having the country’s heritage and landscapes showcased through Rajamouli’s cinematic lens.

After wrapping up the African schedule, the SSMB29 team will return to India for the next leg of filming. The film features Priyanka Chopra as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.