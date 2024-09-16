Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha OTT Release a Hit

Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming family drama, "Raghu Thatha," starring the talented Keerthy Suresh. Produced by the renowned Hombale Films (behind blockbuster hits like "KGF" and "Salaar"), this film has made its digital debut on ZEE5, captivating audiences with its compelling story and stunning visuals.







Raghu Thatha on ZEE5 App. https://zee5.onelink.me/RlQq/rmsvxfwd





Directed by Suman Kumar, "Raghu Thatha" delves into the life of Kayalvizhi (Keerthy Suresh), a strong-willed woman navigating the complex landscapes of language politics, gender roles, and personal convictions in contemporary India. The film boasts stunning visuals, courtesy of cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy, and a captivating soundtrack by Sean Roldan, creating a truly immersive experience.





Keerthy Suresh, known for her powerful performances (including her award-winning portrayal of Savitri in "Mahanati"), expresses her enthusiasm for the film's digital release, stating, "Portraying Kayalvizhi, a character who stands firm for her beliefs, has been a special journey. I'm excited for audiences worldwide to witness this engaging story on ZEE5 and spark meaningful conversations."





Since its release on ZEE5, "Raghu Thatha" has been a resounding success, garnering a remarkable 50 million streaming minutes. The film is proving to be a true hit with audiences, solidifying its position as a compelling watch. Following the success of films like "Ayali" and "The Great Indian Kitchen," "Raghu Thatha" stands out as another powerful example of women-empowering content that resonates deeply with viewers on ZEE5.





"Raghu Thatha" offers a blend of humor, drama, and thought-provoking social commentary, making it a must-watch for viewers. Keerthy Suresh's powerful performance, combined with the film's strong narrative and stunning visuals, create a captivating experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Don't miss this engaging film on ZEE5, available in Tamil and dubbed versions in Telugu and Kannada, starting September 13th.









ZEE5, a leading OTT platform in India, offers a vast library of multilingual content catering to millions of entertainment enthusiasts. As a subsidiary of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global content powerhouse, ZEE5 delivers a diverse range of films, TV shows, originals, and more across 12 languages. Explore their wide selection and discover your next favorite film or show on ZEE5!